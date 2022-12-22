GRA apprehends 9 retail shops at Achimota Mall

Achimota Retail centre

Some nine retail shops operating in the Achimota Mall have been apprehended by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for non-registration and non-issuance of Value Added Tax (VAT) receipts to customers.

The nine shops – Ara Outdoor Playground, Nady’s Collection, Body Basics, The Hair Village, MV, Life Healthcare Company, Bijou Jewellery, First Choice Hair & Beauty Salon, and Gamel Clodin – are believed to be among several shops that are not registered nor issuing VAT receipts in the Achimota Mall Retail Centre.



Accra Central Enforcement Unit Manager of the GRA, Joseph Annan – who led an enforcement team to the Mall on December 20, 2022, said the Authority is aware that a chunk of shops in the Achimota Mall is not honouring their tax obligations.



“These are the initial nine shops. A lot more of them are hiding in there and not doing the right thing. We spoke to some of the staff, and there were no indications that they pay their VAT. However, some are paying and doing the right thing… but those are few,” he said.

The nine companies, Mr. Annan said, have been invited to the GRA head office to write statements, coupled with a pre-emptive assessment by the Authority for investigations to start. “Once the pre-emptive is done, these shops will pay for the entire areas before being recommended for a full audit. The case will then be handed over to the Authority’s legal unit to take action,” he said.



The GRA, Mr Annan disclosed, has been recording some good improvements in payment of VAT through the use of compliance tools – including invoice invigilation, and test purchases among others. “Our journey toward the end of the year is on, and we are determined to meet our GH¢80.3billion target. We appreciate the support from the public, as we have been receiving some invoices to spur us on in our investigations.”