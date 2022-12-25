GRA condemns customs officers for assaulting man

GRA boss, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has condemned some officers of its Customs Division for manhandling a man.

The men in uniform were captured on video assaulting the man by the roadside.



The cause of the assault is not clear.



In a statement, GRA said the incident has also been reported to the police service and that it is “collaborating with the police to deal with the situation”.

“The appropriate sanctions would be meted out to the persons found culpable of the assault,” the statement noted.



“We, however, wish to condemn this unfortunate situation and to use this opportunity to entreat the general public to report acts or incidents of such nature to the Authority for quick redress,” the statement added.