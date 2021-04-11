GRA tax payments to be fully automated from May 2021

Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah is the Commissioner-General of the GRA

Starting May 2021, businesses and individuals should be able to pay their taxes from home and offices, following the decision by the Ghana Revenue Authority to fully automate all its platforms for revenue collection.

Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Commissioner-General of the GRA, indicated that this new arrangement, is believed to help with tax compliance, taking into consideration, the penetration of this new direction.



“We are also going to put in a lot of measures towards compliance, one of the things that we are going to do, and again, we are not only talking about the expansion, but the depth or the penetration, or the extent to which people pay.



“Some pay, but maybe they pay but they only pay a quarter or a tenth of what they are supposed to pay. It is like when people say they pay tithe but you find out that they are only paying 2%, not 10%. You find the same thing in taxation,” he explained.

He also explained that as a way of enforcing the payment of taxes, the GRA has set up a specialized department for persons who fall within its bracket of High-Net-Worth Individuals.



“We have set up a completely new department called the High-Net-Worth Individuals Department. Previously, high net-worth was only part of another unit; it was not a focused attention and then, based upon this data, as well as data we are picking from the professional associations,” he said.



He made this known in an interview with JoyNews, as monitored by GhanaWeb.