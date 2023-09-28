GREDA raises concern about the high rise of collapsed properties

The Ghana Real Estate Developers Association has expressed worry over the incessant collapse of buildings, especially those under construction.

Executive Director of the Association, Samuel Amegayibor, in an interview with GhanaWeb noted that the number of collapsed buildings in 2023 alone is a grave concern for GREDA, thus a solution was needed immediately.



He was commenting in response to the collapse of a three-story building at Ofankor in the Ga North Municipality of Accra. A video of the fall of the building in progress became popular on social media on Saturday, September 23.



He advocated for a stakeholder meeting, which will include the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry. Among its members GREDA, the Contractors Association, the Civil Engineering Association, electrical contractors, architects, and surveyors, was held to discuss and find solutions to the problem while calling on the government for assistance.



"So when the fifth one occurred, we realised that this is becoming a norm because in May, in particular, we had recorded about five in May and then early June, the sixth occurred and then this is the one I call the seventh. So we met as a group at Christ the King. Journaled on the issues. What are the issues, what are the reasons these things are occurring and all stakeholders participated with collaborations from some industry input suppliers."



"We met again in July to consolidate the report. So this report is out now. It's supposed to be served on the Ministry for works and Housing and I think Roads and Highways. These are the two ministries that are concerned with construction-related issues."

Amegayibor stated three key areas that were the possible causes for the collapse of buildings. He mentioned the lack of enforcement, individual developers, and absence of the needed policies to ensure the right thing was done.



"So we all have a part to play including government."



"It doesn't speak well of us, where a would-be property developer wakes up one morning and sees that his building has collapsed. It raises questions. Why has it collapsed? Is it the materials that are being used which is not good? Is it the technical support which is not there? Is it the regulatory regime that does not work? Is it because of the land? There are several factors and so it raises all sorts of alarm to anybody and as industry players, it has a long way to affect us."



The GREDA boss bemoaned the effect such incidences have on the sector such as "apathy in the system' and its devastating effects.



He assured that industry players are poised to put an end to the menace adding that, "we'd discuss the issues and we'll bring to bear the actors to make sure that we get the right things going".

Watch the video below:







NOQ/KPE



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:









Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards