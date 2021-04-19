GRIDCo, CSquared sign agreement to boost internet service in Ghana

The two partners signing the document for excess fibre capacity and internet service

An agreement between the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and CSquared, a broadband infrastructure provider, that will see to the leasing of its excess fibre capacity to mobile network operators and internet service providers in the country, has been reached.

According to a Graphic Online report, this agreement will enable the deployment of broadband infrastructure to deliver high-speed data services to businesses and homes, particularly those located in very remote places in Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi as well as other deprived areas.



The agreement will also enhance Ghana’s journey towards achieving its digital transformation agenda, explains the Chief Executive of GRIDCo, Jonathan Amoako-Baah.



Making this known during the signing of the agreement with his counterpart at CSquared Group, Lanre Kolade, he observed that the partnership provided an attractive alternative revenue source for GRIDCo.



Also, he added, this gives CSquared new opportunities to drive their digital transformation in the West African market.

He stressed that in the partnership, CSquared would deliver customer and technical support, network security and last mile connectivity to ensure safer and faster experience to customers.



“What is significant about this partnership is the benefit it will bring to the average Ghanaian in terms of internet broadband access and affordability. Our effort in this area ties in perfectly with the government's digitization agenda. In an age when technology is dictating the pace of everything we do, no one should be left behind in harnessing its power, and we are committed to helping enforce that,” he added.



On his part, Lanre Kolade said the agreement presented direct benefits to the country and not just the direct benefits for the two companies.



“Every day, broadband is connecting the unconnected. From education to health care to economic opportunities, more people in Ghana continue to benefit from living in a fully digitized world. This partnership goes a long way towards achieving CSquared's goal of democratizing connectivity and achieving ‘internet for all’,” he stated.