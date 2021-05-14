GRIDCo, ECG assures of early completion of projects

Ghana Grid Company has assured Ghanaians of their commitment to complete ongoing projects on time

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) and Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has assured Ghanaians of their commitment to quickly complete all ongoing projects on time, to bring relief to its electricity distribution system and customers.

In a joint statement issued in Accra by the two companies yesterday, they stated that key projects that were currently underway in the Greater Accra, Central and Ashanti regions would enhance power supply reliability in the country.



The statement explained that the US$60m Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP) project, funded by the US government through the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), was expected to be completed by the first half of 2021.



It said “Upon completion, it will provide flexibility for ECG to distribute power around the city in case of challenges in other parts of the system andwill benefit over 350,000 households overall”.



The statement also explained that, that of the US$50m Kasoa Bulk Supply Point (BSP) project would be completed by August 2021, to benefit over 251,000 households, which would help reduce the reliance on the Mallam BSP for power distribution to the Central Region.



It said upon the completion of the Kasoa project, there would be improvement in reliability and supply quality to Kasoa and its environs, and result in reduction in transmission and distribution losses that was currently being experienced in that part of the country.

They, however indicated that an anticipated power interruptions in relation to the Kasoa project would be communicated to the general public in due course.



Aside the two projects stated earlier, the statement noted that, “The AFD funded 161kV Tema – Achimota–Mallam transmission reinforcement project, for example, will increase transmission capacity more than four-fold, enabling the transfer of adequate power from the Tema enclave to Accra.”



This, it explained, “Will provide enough redundancy in the transmission and distribution systems,” the statement pointed out, and upon the completion of the Anwomaso-Kintampo transmission project by the end of 2021, would eliminate current transmission bottlenecks and ensure supply reliability to Kumasi and the Northern parts of the country.



All these projects, according to GRIDCo and ECG were aimed at boosting the efficiency of the value chain in order for customers to enjoy quality, reliable and stable power supply.



The two companies on Tuesday, April 20, released a schedule for power cuts in parts of Greater Accra Region, which started four days ago and expected to end on Monday, May 17, 2021, and have since made available, a timetable for the eight days exercise to guide affected customers and the general public.