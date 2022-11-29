GRIDCo, PURC set measures to guarantee power supply during 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo)

Source: GRIDCo

Ghanaians have been assured of reliable power supply as the 2022 World Cup reaches an important point for the country.

Chief Executive of the Ghana Grid Company GRIDCo Ing. Ebenezer Essienyi made this known during a working visit at the company by a delegation from the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) led by the Executive Secretary, Dr. Ishmael Ackah on Monday 21st November, 2022.



Received by the Chief Executive and Management Staff of GRIDCo, the engagement with the Utility Regulator is an opportunity for the two parties, to connect on issues of mutual interest such as:



1. Keeping channels of communication open between the Regulator and Utility provider.



2. Tariff Issues.



3. Formal notification of notice of visit of African Electricity Regulators who will visit GRIDCo in 2023.

Ing. Essienyi GRIDCo laid out alternative power supply options in place during the football Mundial to guarantee reliable electricity supply to Ghanaians and the country so every citizen enjoys the Mundial.



The Executive Secretary, Dr. Ackah commended GRIDCo for its proactivity at guaranteeing power supply so there is no disruption during the World Cup. The PURC boss also lauded the investments made by the company to ensure Grid stability. He encouraged GRIDCo Management and Staff to strive to operate efficiently.



The PURC delegation later paid a visit to GRIDCo’s Systems Control Centre to get a first-hand view of the dispatch of electricity and ensuring regular supply of power. Ing. Stephen Debrah, Manager Dispatch and Ing. Linda Baah Manager, Market Operations guided the PURC on the tour providing answers and clarity to issues raised.



The PURC Delegation included Dr. Eric Obutey - Director of Research and Corporate Affairs, Ing. Rasheed Baisie - Head Regulatory Audit, Robert Aziz - Deputy Head Stakeholder Management and Maame Esi Eshun - Head, Executive Secretary’s Secretariat.