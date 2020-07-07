Business News

GRIDCo staff tests positive for coronavirus; company to undergo mass testing

The Management of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has announced that staff of its Tema Office would immediately undergo COVID-19 testing, as a precautionary measure, after a staff tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Company, while a comprehensive contact tracing process has also begun in order to ensure appropriate measures are taken to protect the lives of those likely to have come into contact with the infected person, the exercise would also help identify, isolate and treat employees who may have contracted the virus.



In a statement issued by the company, it said the employee who tested positive to COVID-19 has since been isolated for treatment by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) COVID-19 Management Team, in line with the established protocols.

It assured its “Customers and Stakeholders that it remains committed to their safety whilst ensuring uninterrupted power transmission services.”

