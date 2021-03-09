GSE closes flat as investors eye earnings results

Market Summary

The GSE Composite Index closed the session flat at 2,207.27 with a year-to-date return of 13.68% while the market capitalization stayed at GH¢57.05 billion.



The GSE Financial Index was unchanged, closing at yesterday’s level of 1,863.52 with a year-to-date return of 4.53% while the SAS Manufacturing Index remained at 1,619.23 with a year-to-date return of -4.83%.



Trading activity weakened as 4,375,449 shares valued at GH¢3,634,297 changed hands from 9,870,370 shares valued at GH¢8,246,974 in the previous session.

MTN Ghana dominated trades by volumes and value, accounting for 99.96% of the total volumes traded and 99.88% of the total value traded.



We anticipate activity levels to increase.

Source: SAS Ghana