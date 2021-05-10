GSE extends time for some companies to submit earnings results

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE)

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) has granted permission to three listed companies and a company whose bonds are listed on the Ghana fixed income market to delay the submission of their audited 2020 earnings results.

The companies include the Trust Bank Plc, Bond Savings & Loans Plc, and Dannex Ayrton Starwin Plc, whose deadline to submit their 2020 financial reports has been extended to June 30, 2021.

The GSE has also granted a further extension of time, to May 31, 2021, for the submission of year-end 2020 and first quarter 2021 financial statements by SIC Insurance Company Plc.