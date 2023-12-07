GSE records strong performance in November, records five gainers

Ghana Stock exchange

The Ghana Stock Exchange saw five top gainers in November 2023 as its composite index recorded an increase of 44.28 points on the equities market.

The GSE witnessed strong growth in November as compared to the previous month bringing compared to the previous month, bringing the year-to-date return to 29.71%.



Its Financial Stock Index gained 17.52 points during the month, reducing the year-to-date loss to 2.71%.



The top price gainers for the month were Ecobank Ghana (18.64%), GLD (2.58%) MTN Ghana (2.19%), CAL (2%), and FanMilk (0.33%).



Both volume and value traded increased by about 1,009 and 807% respectively compared to the previous month.



On the debt market, the Ghana Fixed Income Market trading volumes increased in November 2023, reaching 12.78 billion, reflecting a 32.16% increase compared to the volumes of the previous month.



Long-term Government securities transactions constituted 50.33% of market activity, and constituted 50.33% of market activity, marking a further rise from the 41.43% recorded in the preceding month.



From January to November 2023, the cumulative volume traded amounted to 81.67 billion, marking a 62.69% decrease from the 218.91 billion traded during the same period in the previous year.



