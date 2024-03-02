GSE starts year with improved performance

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE)

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) started this year with improved performance with favour­able returns in both the GSE composite and Financial Stock indices.

A statement issued by the GSE on the January, 2024 market activities copied to the Ghanaian Times said the improved perfor­mance in January demonstrated the increasing level of inves­tor confidence in the Ghanaian market.



The GSE said both the GSE Composite and Financial Stock Index registered gains of 1.35 per cent and 0.45 per cent respective­ly.



“In the equities market, in­creased confidence in the market resulted in an increase in the number of transactions to 2.22, a 77.82 per cent compared to the same period last year,” the GSE stated.

The statement said, “The month ended with a trading volume of 31.06 shares, amount­ing to GH¢34.93 million in value. These figures signify an impres­sive 1,903.98 per cent surge in trading volume and a substantial 423.61 per cent increase in the value traded compared to the corresponding period last year,” the statement said.



It said top gainers for the month included GGBL which saw an increase of 30.59 per cent in it shares, UNIL saw a gain of 9.47 per cent, GLD recorded 9.70 per cent, Access, 8.82 per cent, and Total, 5.56 per cent.