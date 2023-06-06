GUTA will not relent on calls to review three new taxes – Dr.Obeng

Dr. Joseph Obeng is GUTA president

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has noted that it will not relent in its pursuit to ensure that the government reviews the three revenue measures that were passed in March 2023.

According to them, the Union will push for a review of the taxes as well as the COVID-19 levy in the mid-year budget review.



Businesses are currently lamenting the struggles that they have had to face due to the high cost of utilities and the expensive nature of taxes they have to pay.



“Now that the IMF deal has gone through, we will still pursue government and dialogue so that at least in the mid-year budget, we can make some revision so that businesses can have some respite,” the President of GUTA, Dr. Joseph Obeng was quoted by myjoyonline.com.



According to Dr. Obeng the International Monetary Fund does not seem to desire the collapse of business therefore they would present their concerns and hope that they are addressed accordingly.



“We believe that any proposal that we give to the IMF because they do not seek the destruction of businesses, we can still go to the table and discuss things. We will look at how some of these taxes can be lowered to cushion businesses in the country,” he added.



