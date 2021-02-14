GWC urges customers to disregard speculations of water tariff increment

GWC says it has not reviewed its billing system

Ghana Water Company Limited has urged the public to disregard speculations of increased water tariffs following 9 months of free water across the country.

According to the Central and Western Regional Public Relations Officer for the company, Nana Yaw Barima Barnie the company has not reviewed its billing system ever since the government absorbed water bills last year.



His comment comes after several customers raised concerns about the spike in tariffs charged for December 2020.



Speaking on the ATLANTIC WAVE yesterday, Mr Barnie refuted the claims and suggested customers who have issues with their bills check on their arrears.



He indicated that “after enjoying free water for many months, customers may not know their arrears position because many customers were owing before the free water announcement was made and unfortunately a greater majority of them did not pay their areas while they were still enjoying the free water so we needed to send these bills so that people know their arrears position”.

The President in his 21st address to the nation announced that government will be renewing its free utility package for only the poor and needy for the first three more months of the year.



Mr Barima Barnie, however, explained that the relief package announced by the president caters for only lifeline customers who consume not more than 5 cubic meters a month.



“The latest free water announcement was only for domestic users or customers who consume a total of not more than 5 cubic meters in the whole month. It means in the whole month, your consumption must not be more than 5 cubic meters. Only domestic customers whose consumption is either up to 5cubic meters or less is paid by the government”, he added.