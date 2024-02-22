Ghana, Bahamas sign visa-free agreement

Visa waiver agreement signed

Tourists and visitors who intend to travel from Ghana to the Bahamas and vice versa will no longer require a visa upon entry as the two countries have signed the visa waiver agreement.

The government of the Bahamas, in a circular, notified all relevant stakeholders that the agreement had been concluded.



Diplomatic Service and Ordinary Passport holders can now access both countries without visas.



See the circular below



1. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration is by a note referenced AD/HAV/WA dated 31 January 2024 from the Embassy of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, notifying the Service of a Visa Waiver Agreement for holders of Diplomatic, Service and Ordinary Passports, signed between the Republic of Ghana and the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.



2. Per the note, the Government of Bahamas wishes to apprise the relevant competent Ghanaian aviation authorities, airline companies and services of the signed agreement.



The waiver aims to forestall challenges and inconveniences faced by uninformed travelers between Ghana and the Bahamas.

3. Attached is a copy of the Visa Waiver Agreement between the Republic of Ghana and the Commonwealth of Bahamas.



4. All OIC's of entry and points and relevant sections are to take note of the above information and act accordingly.



5. Respectfully submitted for your kind notification and compliance, please.







