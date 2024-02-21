Ghana, China Southern Airlines in advanced talks to start direct Accra-Guangzhou flights

The move is aimed at deepening bilateral trade ties and facilitating mobility

The government of Ghana is said to have entered advanced engagements with China Southern Airlines towards the exploration and potential commencement of direct flight operations from Accra to Guangzhou, and vice versa.

Ghana’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the People's Republic of China, Dr. Winfred Nii Okai Hammond, in a statement, said that China Southern Airlines has indicated interest and are currently looking at the feasibility of the move.



“It is very important for us to have this direct flight and we are praying that God will help us to get the right airline as we have the likes of China Southern in mind. They have indicated interest and looking at the feasibility."



"Discussions are far advanced with all relevant agencies and at the end of the day, it is in the interest of Ghana that we can link up with China in terms of commerce. Our businesses must consider must consider this a significant step,” Dr. Hammond said.



He added that a letter has been issued from the Ministry of Transport with regards to the development following a visit by a government delegation to China led by the former finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

During an interaction with the media, Ken Ofori-Atta said the collaboration seeks to strengthen Ghana’s aviation sector and enhance trade ties between Ghana and China.



Meanwhile, Ghana and China have, in the last three years, formed a formidable trade partnership reaching an average of US$10 billion. Despite this, Ghanaian traders have to contend with the lack of connecting flights to China to conduct business.



They resort to doing so through Dubai, Addis Ababa, and Istanbul routes due to the absence of direct flights and efforts by the government to re-establish a home-based carrier.



