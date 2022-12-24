0
Ghana Civil Aviation Authority seeks to diversify income streams

Ing. Charles Kraikue, Director General Of The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).png Director-General of Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Ing. Charles Kraikue

Sat, 24 Dec 2022 Source: aviationghana.com

With the rebound of air travel and full recovery expected in the years ahead, the Director-General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Ing. Charles Kraikue, says the Authority is seeking to increase its non-aeronautical revenue to augment what it receives from operators.

This he said, would put the aviation sector regulator in good stead to withstand future shocks.

With its main source of revenue virtually dried up, the aviation sector regulator, Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), had to dig deep to maintain all its infrastructure in order to ensure that the integrity of the country’s airspace, the Accra Flight Information Region (FIR), is not compromised at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indeed, it is one of the few state entities that didn’t receive state funds during turbulent times.

