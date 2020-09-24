Ghana Civil Service lauds Aviation Minister for ‘sterling leadership’

Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda (middle) with Directors from the Ghana Civil Service

The Head of the Ghana Civil Service (GCS), Nana Agyekum Dwamena, has commended Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda for his leadership in spearheading Ghana’s aviation sector.

This comes after the GCS under the auspices of the Office of the President, marked a week of activities to commemorate this year's Civil Service Week.



Agyekum Dwamena and his delegation during a photo exhibition visit to the stand of the Aviation Ministry recongised the importance of synergy between the Civil Service and the private sector for national development.



The Aviation Minister, Kofi Adda, in his remarks also expressed gratitude to the Civil Service for championing the reforms in the public sector towards development.

"The public sector is a very critical aspect of our national development and the reforms being put in place will go a long way towards improving service delivery in the country," Kofi Adda said.



The celebration of the Ghana Civil Service week commenced on Thursday, September 17, 2020 and will end on Friday, September 25, 2020, on the theme: “Civil Service and Private Sector Synergy - A National Development Imperative.”



The celebration will also honour dedicated civil servants at a ceremony for their dedicated service to Ghana.