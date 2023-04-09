1
Ghana Gas completes planned maintenance works at Atuabo

Atuabo Gas Plant52 The Atuabo Gas plant

Sun, 9 Apr 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana National Gas Company says the planned maintenance work of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant in the Western region has been completed.

According to the company, the maintenance works ended on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, ahead of the scheduled date of completion.

This brings to an end the timetable for power outages released to consumers by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and GNGC due to the maintenance works.

“Ghana National Gas Company wishes to announce to all its stakeholders and the general public that the planned maintenance of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant has been completed.

“The entire maintenance activities ended in the late hours of Wednesday 5th April 2023 ahead of the scheduled date of completion. We are currently at a flow rate of 90 mmscfd,” the Head of Corporate Communication, Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu stated in a release dated April 7, 2023.

He continued: “The Management of Ghana Gas wishes to thank the general public for their patience and cooperation during this period.”

