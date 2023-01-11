Ghana Gas workers dare Energy Ministry to publish reports of Genser deal

Matthew Opoku Prempeh is an Energy Minister

The Ghana Gas Senior Staff Association (GGSSA) has asked the Energy Ministry to publish the reports from the Genser energy gas supply contract.

According to reports, the Energy Ministry is in talks with a private energy company, Genser Energy Ghana Limited, over a gas supply agreement. Under the deal, 50 million standard cubic feet of raw gas will be supplied per day to Genser Energy.



The Ghana Gas workers are of the view that should the deal go through, it will affect the survival of Ghana Gas and also affect the government’s vision of building a second gas processing plant.



Meanwhile, the Energy ministry has stated that it has not signed any contract of the sort with Genser.

Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Ghana Gas, Richmond Alamu said “We challenge the Ministry of Energy to publish the report to presidency on this matter which is of public interest, and also indicate when parliament will complete the investigation referenced.



“The GGSSA is an independent body from the Board and the Management of Ghana Gas. Our press release was not directed by the CEO neither was it influenced by the CEO,” he is quoted by myjoyonline.com.



SSD/DA