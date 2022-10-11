Ghana-IMF negotiations: Government satisfied with progress made so far - Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has expressed satisfaction with progress made so far with regards to negotiation with the International Monetary Fund for an economic programme.

According to him, the government is committed to working tirelessly to create a stable and resilient macroeconomic environment, ensure debt sustainability, and maintain social cohesion.



This is coming after the IMF mission team led by Stéphane Roudet completed its work in assessing the state of the Ghanaian economy.



“This has been a very productive mission and I thank the IMF Team and all stakeholders for their commitment over what has been a marathon fortnight. The Government of Ghana is deeply encouraged by the progress made so far,” he said.

“We look forward to continuing our engagement and remain committed to working tirelessly to create a stable and resilient macroeconomic environment, ensure debt sustainability, and maintain social cohesion. Ghana is at a pivotal moment in her history and we are grateful for the IMF’s support, and indeed the support of all Ghanaians, as we work together to bolster Ghana’s build back effort”, he explained.



The Finance Minsiter further said the government of Ghana remains steadfast in its resolve to fast-track negotiations with the IMF towards achieving a historic agreement that will help strengthen post-covid economic growth.