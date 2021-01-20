Ghana Inshore Fisheries Association kicks against merger of Fisheries and Agric Ministries

The Ghana Inshore Fisheries Association, a member of the National Fisheries Association of Ghana (NAFAG), has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to reconsider any plans to merge the Ministry of Fisheries and the Agriculture Ministry.

This follows reports that President Akufo-Addo, in constituting his new government intends to merge some ministries with others.



Some ministries are also rumoured to be scrapped during the President’s second term.



The Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Fisheries has been ticked to be among the ministries that the President intends to merge.

However, according to the members of the Inshore Fisheries, the merger would not improve the plight of the ministry.



The President of the Inshore Fisheries Association, Joseph Nii Armah noted that the fisheries sector is already bedeviled with serious challenges which needs a single ministry and a serious minister to address them.



Members of the Association, therefore, kicked against the decision for a merger since it will spell doom for the Fisheries sector.