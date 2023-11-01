Ghana Mutual Prosperity Dialogues: Ofori-Atta leads charge towards economic growth

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

As part of efforts to ramp up investment in the country towards sustainable growth and job creation, the Ministry of Finance and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, will convene Ghana’s business leaders in Accra to hold the first Ghana Mutual Prosperity Dialogues.

The Finance Ministry clarified in a statement that the forum's objectives are to develop a thorough grasp of the requirements of the private sector and identify workable solutions to raise the ease of doing business in Ghana.



It stated that on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at the Mutual Prosperity Dialogues, the government would have a conversation with prominent figures in the fields of agriculture, energy, finance, hospitality, manufacturing, mining, retail, and telecommunications, among other important areas of the economy.



“As Ghana’s economy turns the corner, the currency is more stable, the rate of inflation is decreasing, and the Ghana Stock Exchange is resurgent. Still, the journey to drive the economy towards broad-based, job-rich, sustained growth has only just begun,” the Ministry said.



It added the direct experiences of businesses at the forum will inform government action and regulation to build confidence and make Ghana a preferred place to do business—for local champions as well as foreign investors.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance and IFC are expected to work with the government of Ghana on a program of continuous engagement beyond the forum, which will be followed by sector-specific technical discussions in the coming weeks.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and Senior Country Manager of IFC, Kyle Kelhofer will be the main speakers at the Ghana Mutual Prosperity Dialogues on Thursday, November 2, 2023.



NOQ



