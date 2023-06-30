0
Ghana National Chamber of Commerce opens three-day Trade Fair and Exhibition

Fri, 30 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) has opened a three-day Trade Fair and Exhibition where indigenous business owners will showcase their products and businesses.

The fair which will run from Thursday, June 29 through to Saturday, July 1, 2023, is under the theme "Harnessing Business Potential Through Trade Fair and Exhibition".

Speaking at the event, the GNCCI President, Clement Osei Amoako, noted the theme for this fair underscored the importance of recognising and capitalising on the wealth of the opportunities within the Ghanaian business community.

This event, he assured, provides an exceptional platform for businesses to showcase their products and services.

"The GNCCI remains fully committed to fulfilling its legislative mandate of promoting and protecting the commercial and industrial interest of our great nation. Over the years, the Chairman has provided targeted business support services and opportunities to its members and the wider business community," he noted.

He again emphasised that the bazaar seeks to support local businesses and contribute to the local economic growth of the country.

The three-day exhibition will see the convergence of various sectors of the business landscape including government representatives industry experts, and business owners.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
