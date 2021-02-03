Ghana Tourism Authority issues directives for hospitality sector

Beaches remain closed

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) following the President’s address to the nation on COVID-19 on January 31st has issued guidelines for hotels, restaurant and night clubs.

According to the GTA, pubs, beaches, night club, and cinemas remain closed.



They also urged those in the hospitality sector who are operating to display “No Mask No Entry” signage at their various entering point.



In ensuring these directives, the GTA said it will be embarking on mass enforcement exercise with the Ghana Police Service

President Akufo-Addo on Sunday maintained the directive that cinemas, pubs, night clubs and beaches still remain closed as part of restrictions adopted to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.



This is to help reduce further escalation of the COVID-19 infection rate in the country.



In the address, the president said “Beaches, night clubs, cinemas, and pubs continue to be shut. Restaurants should provide take-away services, and should, as much as possible, avoid seated services. The National Sports Authority and the Ghana Football Association should ensure compliance with the twenty-five per cent (25%) capacity rule in our stadia, with spectators respecting the social distancing rule and wearing of masks.”