Ghana aims to boost bilateral trade, commerce through strategic partners - K.T Hammond

Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond and Mayor of Houston-Texas, Sylvester Turner

Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has emphasized government’s plan to position the country in global markets through strategic partners.

According to him, increased collaboration between Ghana and the city of Houston-Texas USA could be pivotal to boosting bilateral trade avenues between the two nations.



Speaking during a visit by the Mayor of Houston-Texas, Sylvester Turner to Ghana, the Trade Minster noted, "It is imperative to explore and deepen our partnership relations with strategic international partners through trade and private enterprises.”



He stressed that there remains significant potential for collaboration in key sectors of the economy such as health care, oil and gas, technology and innovation and among others.



“By forging a stronger partnership with Houston, Ghana can tap into their well-established infrastructure, logistics capabilities, and access to a vast network of businesses, providing Ghanaian exporters with enhanced avenues for reaching global markets,” the minister stated.



K.T. Hammond further encouraged the establishment of a direct flight service between Ghana, Nigeria and Houston particularly at a time when the state is fast emerging as a critical Tech Hub in the USA.

“Ghana can tap into to facilitate technology transfer and knowledge-sharing. Houston is a hub of innovation, with cutting-edge research and development centers. Our collaboration will enable Ghana to benefit from Houston’s advancements in various industries, including agriculture, healthcare, technology and renewable energy, by fostering knowledge-sharing programs and facilitating technology transfer...we can accelerate Ghana’s progress and spur economic diversification,” he explained.



Meanwhile, the Houston Mayor, Sylvester Turner on his part said Ghana and the USA have the potential to work on increasing its trade volumes from US$293 million recorded in 2022.



He highlighted some specific action items which he believes would enhance the existing mutual relationship between the USA and Ghana which include; healthcare, energy, innovation and exchange programmes.



“We are excited about the collaboration and we look forward to working with Ghana and specially the trade ministry. When it comes to trade, I would say last year the amount of trade between Ghana and Houston was US$293m -that may seem like a large number but it can exponentially be greater and it can happen by us working closer in building this relation- ship.” Mayor Turner said.



The Mayor of Houston-Texas and his delegation have been in Ghana for about six days to explore investment opportunities and deepen relationships between his city and Ghana.

MA/NOQ



