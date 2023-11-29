Ghana needs to take advantage of vast mineral deposits - Sir Sam Jonah

Mining expert, Dr. Sam Jonah

Renowned mining industry leader, Sir Dr. Sam Jonah has stated that Ghana and Africa have a great opportunity to develop by tapping into their abundant mineral resources as the world gradually moves from the use of fossil fuels to renewable energy.

He highlighted this during the 15th Congregation ceremony at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), where he received an honorary Doctor of Science Degree for his exceptional contributions to the mining sector.



Dr. Sam Jonah pointed out that the world is shifting from fossil fuels to renewable energy, like solar and wind power.



According to him, this transition requires a lot of metals and minerals and Africa, including Ghana, has many of these valuable minerals, making it a key player in the global green energy movement.



“The global economy is transitioning away from the dependency on fossil fuels to green energy technologies like solar photovoltaic, wind farms, batteries, and electronic vehicles, all of which require a greater amount of metals and minerals. The minerals that are critical in the energy transition are copper, lithium, manganese, zinc, silicon, iron, and aluminium, among others,” he said.



He emphasized the need for Africa to create a smart plan for mining these critical minerals. By doing so, the continent can boost the development of green industries, which will lead to broader industrialization.



“Africa, our continent, hosts many of these green minerals and thus has a key role to play in the unfolding industrial age of green energy transition. Africa has a unique opportunity, therefore, to develop a strategy for mining these critical minerals on the continent to stimulate the development of green industries and broader industrialization,” he advised.

To benefit from the global energy transition, Dr. Sam Jonah recommended close partnerships between industry players and institutions like UMaT.



He also pointed out Ghana's recent discovery of lithium in substantial amounts and expressed hope that this finding would drive the development of industries related to lithium, such as processing concentrates and creating products for the electric vehicle (EV) battery industry.



He commended Atlantic Lithium for involving UMaT in a feasibility study to explore using the first by-product of the mine for the country's ceramic industry. This collaboration, according to him, reflects the excellent reputation of the school.



“This will require close collaboration with industry and institutions such as UMaT in providing internships, mentoring, and development partnerships. Ghana has recently discovered lithium in commercial quantities. It is my fervent hope and prayer that this discovery will spur the active development of value-enhancing segments in our industry."



“These would include processing of all concentrates and downstream processing for the EV battery industry. In this regard, I have noted with satisfaction the decision of Atlantic Lithium to engage UMAT to conduct a feasibility study on the viability of harnessing the first by-product of the mine in the country’s ceramic industry. This is a ringing endorsement of the excellent reputation this school has,” he noted.



