Ghana's current sources of revenue under threat - Business mogul

Business mogul, Sam Jonah

Business mogul, Sam Jonah has bemoaned the spate at which the government borrows to help correct some wrongs in the country.

He also raised a red flag on the sustainability of the resources, that is, gold and cocoa that generate revenue for the country.



The afore-mentioned concerns listed by the business mogul, he said, will heap unbearable debts on the next generation.



In a write-up sighted by GhanaWeb, Sam Jonah “…the sustainability of our current sources of revenue is under threat. We are borrowing huge sums of money for our children and grandchildren to pay yet we are not seeing realistic strategies that assure us of our capacity to pay back.”



“How are the 30-year, 40-year bonds going to be paid?” he quizzed.

He noted that for this horrifying situation not to come to pass, it will be prudent if the government devices strategic means to create jobs in the country to help reduce poverty in the country.”



The business mogul continued that to avert this burden on the next generation, government has to invest in all the sectors of the economy rather than choosing just a few they believe will boost the economy.



“I am afraid that unless there are clear plans to ensure that the economy creates jobs, reduces poverty, and improves upon the quality of life of the average Ghanaian, a sense of hopelessness and helplessness will be a lot of our children and grandchildren. The debt will suffocate them. This is what concerns me,” he said.



“How do we avoid this situation? Well in my view, we can only do so through investment in all sectors of the economy,” the business mogul added.