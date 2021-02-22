Ghana’s digital economy requires boosted investment – IMF Economist

Dr Gita Gopinath, Chief Economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Chief Economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Dr Gita Gopinath, has admonished Ghana to intensify its investments in propelling the digital economy.

According to her, the move when well implemented will maximize substantial benefits within the digital sector and economy of the country.



Addressing participants during a virtual interaction with economists and some students of the University of Ghana-Legon, Dr Gopinath pointed to how improved digital infrastructure and policies will ultimately boost job creation.



“There is a trend shift and we will see much more of digital economy growing post the pandemic. What does this mean? It means that countries will have to invest more in digital infrastructure, including broadband network,” Dr Gopinath explained.

The IMF Chief Economist said Ghana and other low middle income countries could bridge the gap created by the coronavirus pandemic leveled on jobs by making keen investments in the digital economy.



“So, when you create the right kind of digital infrastructure, and when you have the right kind of business environment, it incentivizes new kinds of businesses, especially service businesses,” Dr Gopinath added.