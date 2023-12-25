Ghana’s economy has 'turned the corner' – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has affirmed that Ghana’s economy has ‘turned the corner’ from the headwinds experienced in the last three years which have been difficult on many citizens.

According to him, the recent decline in inflation, a relatively stable exchange rate and overall growth in the Ghanaian economy signals a rebound.



In a Christmas message to Ghanaians on December 25, President Akufo-Addo said “We continue to attract investments in our economy both domestic and foreign which reinforces our position as the gateway to Africa and remain a beacon of democracy, peace and stability in Africa”



“…The country is not yet completely out of the woods but there is a growing sense of confidence that with hard work and determination, Ghana will make it and collectively, we will secure our futures,” he added.



President Akufo-Addo also emphasized that as Ghana opens its borders to thousands of visitors and tourists during the festive season, Ghanaians should exhibit their proverbial hospitality for which the country is noted for.

“Let us leave a positive lasting impression on them that will help ensure that our country’s tourism potential is enhanced for the benefit our nation’s socio-economic and cultural growth.” President Akufo-Addo urged.



Meanwhile, Ghana’s economy is currently under an IMF programme for the 17th time. The country is expected to receive in tranches a US$3 billion bailout under an Extended Credit Facility for a three-year period.







MA/NOQ