Ghana’s economy rebounding at a much faster rate than projected – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated Ghana’s economy is rebounding at a much faster rate than earlier projected.

According to the president, this is a result of government’s resolve to make access to education and healthcare available for all.



“Our economy is rebounding at much faster rate than anticipated. We are ensuring that the basic elements of social justice, that is wide access to quality education and good healthcare are being met. Food is affordable and it is in abundance in our Ghanaian markets.”



The President made this known while addressing Ghanaians in a Christmas broadcast on Thursday, 24, 2020.



He assured that government was keen on the transformation of the Ghanaian economy which will in turn bring in its wake, jobs for the youth of the country.



Meanwhile, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has said that economic growth for Ghana is projected to rebound strongly at 5.7 percent in 2021.

With the Coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the economy, revenues and expenditures for government as at September 2020 amounted to a fiscal deficit of 9 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP),



The pandemic also resulted in a revenue shortfall of GH¢13.6 billion and unexpected expenditures of roughly GH¢11.7 billion.



Watch the video below:



