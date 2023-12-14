Business

Ghana's inflation drops to 26.4% from 35.2% in November 2023

Thu, 14 Dec 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s inflation rate for the month of November this year declined significantly to 26.4 percent from an earlier 35.2 percent recorded in October 2023.

This is according to recent figures released by the Ghana Statistical Service for the period on December 14, 2023.

More soon...

