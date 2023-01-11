0
Menu
Business

Ghana’s inflation rises to 54.1% in December

Inflation Spain File photo

Wed, 11 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has announced that Ghana's consumer inflation for November this year has hit 54.1%%.

The 54.1% is an increase from the 50.3% recorded the previous month - November.

The consumer price index, according to Ghana Statistical Service measures changes in the price of a fixed basket of goods and services purchased by households.

It further said the assumption is that the basket is purchased each month, hence as the price changes each month, the total price of the basket will also change.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Prof Hanke pegs Ghana's inflation at 77%
Abu Jinapor replies Mahama over Akufo-Addo's Akonta Mining comment
Ghana is gradually becoming a NATO country - Alan Kyerematen
Nyaho-Tamakloe slams 'noisemaker' Kennedy Agyapong
Why Kufuor kicked against Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's Alan-Bawumia ticket proposal
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Related Articles: