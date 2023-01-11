Ghana’s inflation rises to 54.1% in December

File photo

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has announced that Ghana's consumer inflation for November this year has hit 54.1%%.

The 54.1% is an increase from the 50.3% recorded the previous month - November.



The consumer price index, according to Ghana Statistical Service measures changes in the price of a fixed basket of goods and services purchased by households.

It further said the assumption is that the basket is purchased each month, hence as the price changes each month, the total price of the basket will also change.