Ghana to enjoy 5G internet services from September – Communications Minister

5G service will be available to Ghanaian consumers from September

Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has confirmed that 5G network service will be active in Ghana starting September 2024.

Appearing as a guest on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo morning show on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, the minister was emphatic in her response when the host, Kwame Sefa Kayi questioned her on when the 5th generation of mobile network service will be available for consumers in Ghana.



"Ghana will get a 5G internet connectivity in September 2024," she stressed.



5G succeeds previous generations of 1G, 2G, 3G and 4G. It represents the latest advancement in wireless technology, offering significantly faster data speeds, lower latency, and increased capacity compared to its predecessors.



Ghana currently runs on 4G which is considered slow and outdated in the face of current technological advancement.



The minister’s confirmation comes on the back of a recent cut in internet services in Ghana and some other West African states.



The incident according to the National Communications Authority (NCA) is a result of some seismic activities which led to a cut in undersea fibre optic cables delivering internet to West Africa.

According to the NCA, the issue will take not less than five weeks to fix. Meanwhile, service providers such as telecommunication networks have switched to alternate sources to give their customers more stable network.



