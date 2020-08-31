Business News

Ghana to participate in ICAO’s bid to standardize safety protocols – Aviation Minister

Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda

Ghana has been chosen to participate in the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO’s) bid to standardize protocols for post-COVID-19 flight operations, the Aviation Minister has said.

According to Joseph Kofi Adda, the feat comes as a result of safety measures amongst other protocols developed to guide operators of domestic flights to contain the spread of coronavirus on-board flights.



Speaking to journalists at a press briefing on Monday, August 31, the aviation minister explained, “Ghana was the first to open for domestic operations and might I also say our protocols and the mode of operations of the two airlines [Africa World Airlines and Passion Air] were recognized as very good examples of how airline and airport operations could be managed during the pandemic.”



“For these reasons, Ghana, together with Rwanda were chosen to participate in ICAO’s bid to standardize protocols for post-COVID-19 operations. I commend both our airport management personnel as well as the Africa World Airline and Passion Air. Congratulation also to the management of the cargo handling companies”

Meanwhile, Ghana's main airport, the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) will resume international flight operations on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.



The decision was announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 16th address to the nation on Sunday, August 30 after a thorough work done by the Aviation Ministry, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, (GCAA), the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Ghana Health Service and the Ministry of Health.



Presently, the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) is being disinfected less than 24 hours ahead of the resumption of international flight operation amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

