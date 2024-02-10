Ghanaian business mogul secures over $100 million in agricultural deals

Jospong Group is owned by Joseph Siaw Agyepong

The founder and CEO of Jospong Group, Joseph Siaw Agyepong, has announced that his Ghanaian conglomerate, Jospong Group has secured more than $100 million in the past 18 months from various agricultural projects.

Agyepong said that the group's entry into the agricultural sector was driven by a desire to make a positive difference in society, rather than just making profits.



This vision has paid off, as the group's agricultural ventures have attracted lucrative offers exceeding $100 million.



A key factor in this achievement is the $33-million deal that the group obtained in April 2023 from the Austrian government. This deal will support the growth of the group's rice production business, which is in line with the Ghanaian government's plan to boost food production in the country.



Jospong Group, which started as a printing press in 1995, has evolved into a diversified corporation, operating in 14 different sectors of the economy.



The group has expanded its reach beyond Ghana, to other African countries and Asia, with a strong presence in Waste Management, ICT, Banking, Automobile, and Equipment.

In addition to its successful agricultural ventures, Jospong Group has also made waves with its recent move to advance carbon credit development in Ghana.



The group recently signed an MoU with EKI Energy Services, a leading Indian carbon credit developer and supplier, to form a strategic partnership that will transform the carbon credit market in the country.



This partnership, which aims to create more than 1,000 jobs by 2030 in Ghana and West Africa, plans to mobilize a staggering $1 billion in carbon credit financing.



