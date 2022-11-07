Ghanaian market flooded with cheap imported goods - David Adikah

File photo of packaged rice

Former Executive Member of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), David Adikah, has attributed the hike in the price of goods to the flooding of the Ghanaian market with cheap foreign goods.

According to him, the influx of imported goods, especially food commodities has made it difficult for Ghanaians to purchase locally-produced food.



Speaking on Atinka FM, David Adikah stressed that the prices of goods will only fall if locally manufactured goods were patronized by Ghanaians.



“There are quality rice on the Ghanaian market which are produced right here in Ghana. The issue is that our markets are saturated with cheap imported brands making it hard for the public to purchase the local ones," he said.



"The local rice in Ghana is mostly exported to Nigeria. There is no issue of security in Ghana. Prices of goods will fall if locally made ones are patronized,” Mr Adikah added.



His comment comes on the back of a statement released by the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) advising Ghanaians to stock up their homes ahead of the yuletide as prices of goods may increase again.

“If the government does not address the depreciation of the cedi immediately, Ghanaians would buy their Christmas goods at expensive prices,” part of GUTA's statement read.



