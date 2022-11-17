Ghanaians compare $1.06 minimum wage to other countries

Cedi notes

The National Tripartite Committee (NTC) has increased the minimum wage to GH¢ 14.88 from the earlier GH¢13.53.

The increase follows the conclusion of negotiations on the determination of the 2023 National Daily Minimum Wage (NDMW) at its meeting held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Accra.



However, since the announcement of the new wage, social media users have been sharing their disappointment with the development.



Comparing Ghana’s rate to other countries like France, the UK, US, and Germany, Ghana’s rate is substantially very low.



In France, the national minimum wage is $10.71 per hour, UK is $11.43 per hour $10.59 per hour in Germany, $7.25 per hour in the US, and GH¢14.88 ($1.06) per day in Ghana.



Unemployment levels have increased in Ghana as a result of the rising inflation rate and the depreciation of the cedi against major trading currencies.



Citizens are however calling on the government to act in order to relieve the burden off Ghanaians.

The tripartite committee noted that the increase was strongly influenced by the current economic crisis.



“In determining the 2023 NDMW, the NTC took into account the current economic challenges, cost of living, sustainability of businesses and desirability of attaining a higher level of employment, as well as the need for rapid restoration of macroeconomic stability,” a statement by the Committee read.



