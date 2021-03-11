Give us base pay before 2021 budget - PWSU to govt

President Nana Akufo-Addo

The Public Services Workers' Union (PWSU) of the Trades Union Congress-Ghana has called on the government to expedite action on the determination of a base pay for them, among others, before the presentation of the National Budget Statement “in order to maintain the relative harmonious industrial atmosphere in the country”.

A statement co-signed by PWSU National Chairman Ken .T. Koduah and General Secretary Bernard Adjei, indicated that ahead of the budget reading on Friday 12 March 2021, the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Public Services Workers' Union (PWSU) met and reached a resolution on the 2021 minimum wage and base pay.



However, no base pay for the workers has been determined for the year 2021 by the Public Service Joint Negotiating Committee (PSJNC).



The statement, therefore, proposed “that the salary component of the National Budget Statement, must be negotiated and concluded by the Public Service Joint Negotiating Committee before the presentation of the National Budget Statement”.

“That the PSJN must be convened immediately to determine the base pay”.



“That members of the PSWU demand an enhanced base pay for the year 2021, relative to previous trends,” it added.