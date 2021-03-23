Gov't to procure agricultural machinery worth US$30 million for farmers - Alan Kyerematen

Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen

Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen has disclosed government will procure US$30 million worth of agricultural machinery for farmers in the country in order to assist farm mechanization development.

Making the disclosure during a 2021 Economic Dialogue webinar organised by Deloitte Ghana on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, Alan Kyerematen explained the machinery would be distributed to farmers as part of government efforts to enhance agricultural raw material production.



“To support commercial farming and plantation in order to enhance access to agricultural raw materials for processing and value addition, Government will procure agricultural machinery and equipment worth about US$30 million for distribution to farmers to boost mechanisation development,” Alan Kyerematen said.

He further reiterated government will continue to prioritize support to farmers in order maximise the full benefits of its agricultural development initiatives