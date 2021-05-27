Government considers nuclear power as major source of energy

File photo of a nuclear energy plant

• Ghana is considering adding nuclear power to its energy source mix

• Ghana has since it achieved independence often relied on hydropower and fossil plants for electrcity



• The country has so far made progress in the Phase 1 nuclear infrastructure



The Nuclear Power Institute has revealed the utilisation of nuclear energy is currently under serious consideration as an alternative energy source for Ghana, the Business24 reports.



This comes after the institute in a report identified nuclear power as one that has the tenacity to generate high-capacity baseload electricity at an affordable price.



Portions of the institute’s report dubbed; “Drivers for Nuclear Energy Inclusion in Ghana’s Energy Mix” pointed the country stands the chance to fulfil its industrial agenda with reliable and cost-effective electricity.

To achieve this, it said Ghana must develop the necessary infrastructure for the inclusion of nuclear energy fused into the country’s energy mix.



“It is important to note, however, that developing a nuclear power programme is a major undertaking requiring strong national leadership to ensure coordination [and] broad political and popular support, and should be owned and promoted by the government,” the institute said.



“The deployment of nuclear energy in the energy mix will not only secure electricity supply in the country but also bring other benefits such as high-tech industry promotion, development of a more safety-oriented society, industrialisation, and employment, it added.



The Nuclear Power institute which is under the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) said the country has so far made considerable progress in the development of its Phase 1 nuclear infrastructure although it still has key studies to undertake.



Ghana has since its independence often relied on hydropower and fossil (oil and gas) thermal power plants as major sources of electricity but has recently added renewable and solar energy to its list of energy source projects.