Government eyes $338 million loan for Accra-Tema motorway expansion project

The expansion project was expected to kickstart in 2023

The Government of Ghana is seeking parliamentary approval for a loan agreement consisting of $338 million meant for the expansion and rehabilitation of the Accra-Tema motorway.

According to the Vice Chair of the Finance Committee of Parliament, Patrick Yaw Boamah, the loan facility will also finance rehabilitation works on the existing six lane divided Nsawam highway.



“The Accra-Tema motorway alone is 19.5 kilometres, but this project is 27.7 kilometres, so one may ask, where are you getting the remainder from? The entire project is divided into three sections. The first section is the Accra-Tema Motorway, which is 19.5 kilometres, and it is going to be the rehabilitation and expansion of a minimum of 10 lanes on the motorway…



Then, the second section is N1, the George Walker Bush highway, and the scope is 5.7 kilometres… Then the third scope is the Nsawam road, rehabilitation of the existing six lanes on the Nsawam road,” the lawmaker shared as he explained the scope of work.



He continued,“…So this is the scope of work that is going to happen. So, you can tell from what I have told you that it is going to be a very comprehensive program that will span about 3 years or more depending on how the project goes. And it is going to be a joint venture between Maripoma Limited and Ghana Infrastructure Fund.”



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, delivering the 2023 budget before parliament on November 24, 2022 said work on the Accra Tema motorway expansion project was expected to commence this year.



The project falls under a decision of government to procure the 27.7 kilometres project through the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) under a public, private partnership (PPP) arrangement.

MA/NOQ



