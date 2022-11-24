Government increases revenue projections by 220%

File photo

Source: GNA

Government says it is projecting a total revenue and grants of GH¢144 billion, 18.0 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The projection represented a 220 percent increase compared to a target of GH¢65.4 billion set in 2022.



Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance, made this known on the floor of Parliament on Thursday when he presented the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy.



Government has inadvertently increased its expenditure projections by GH¢205,431 million (25.6% of GDP) compared to a target of GH¢104 billion, equivalent to 17.6 percent of GDP, representing a 197.5 percent.



The overall Budget balance to be financed is a fiscal deficit of GH¢61.5 billion, equivalent to 7.7 percent of GDP while the corresponding Primary balance was a deficit of GH¢8.9 billion, equivalent to 1.1 percent of GDP.



Projected Expenditure, he said entailed compensation of employees projected at GH¢45 billion; Goods and Services at GH¢8.05 billion; Interest Payment at GH¢52.6 billion; Grants to other Government Units estimated at GH¢30.08 billion while Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) was projected at GH¢27.7 billion.



“Mr. Speaker, Other Expenditure, mainly comprising Energy Sector Levies (ESL) transfers and Energy Sector Payment Shortfalls is estimated at GH¢26.7 billion.

“This estimate shows a contraction of 0.3 percentage points of GDP in primary expenditures (commitment basis) compared to the projected outturn in 2022 and a demonstration of government’s resolve to consolidate its public finances,” the minister said.



Mr Ofori-Atta explained that the 2023 revenue projections was underpinned by permanent revenue measures – largely tax revenue measures that would amount to 1.35 percent of GDP.



These measures he said included review on electronic levy, reforms to income tax regime, a review of the upper limits for vehicle benefits and the introduction of an additional income tax bracket of 35 percent.



To achieve fiscal consolidation, he said government has proposed the reduction of threshold on earmarked funds from the current 25 percent of tax revenue to 17.5 percent of Tax Revenues and migrate all earmarked funds onto the GIFMIS platforms.



He said government intends to continue with 30 percent cut in the salaries of the President, Vice President, Ministers, Deputy Ministers, MMDCEs, and political office holders including those in State-Owned Enterprises.



“We will place a cap on salary adjustment of SOEs to be lower than negotiated base pay increase on Single Spine Salary Structure for each year,” he added.