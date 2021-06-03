Government initiates construction of 2,016 cell sites under Rural Telephony Project – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

• Government has begun the construction of 2,016 cell sites

• The sites when completed will extend voice and data services to all unserved and under-served rural communities



• Government is also embarking on a national broadband infrastructure development programme



As part of the efforts to extend voice and data services to all unserved and under-served rural communities’ government has commenced the construction of 2,016 solar powered cell sites to roll out the Rural Telephony Project and Digital Inclusion Project, President Akufo-Addo has revealed.



According to him, the move will also facilitate a national roaming service and enhance voice and data connectivity to millions of rural dwellers.

Speaking at the launch of the 25th anniversary of MTN Ghana on June 2 2021, President Akufo-Addo reiterated government’s commitment to stimulate growth in the economy through the use of digital technology.



“In addition to this a Common Monitoring Platform (CMP), which monitors communication traffic and provides real-time verification of transactions in the telecommunications sector, has been established as a measure of transparency and accountability to build trust and improve the working relationship between government and players in the industry,” Akufo Addo stated.



“Government is committed to ensuring efficiency in the delivery of public services, and has rolled out e-government services, including the introduction of paperless port operations, e-procurement, e-parliament, e-justice, e-registrar, and the use of the smart workplace virtual office application, amongst other initiatives,” he stated.



President Akufo-Addo continued, “An electronic platform for the payment of all government goods and services, the ghana.gov.gh platform, has been established to promote efficiency and transparency in revenue collection, and improve upon the security of transactions in the public sector.”