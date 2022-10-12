Government secures US$100 million to support GPSNP

Augustine Collins Ntim

Source: Michael Akrofi, Contributor

The Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD), Mr Augustine Collins Ntim has indicated that the government has secured US$100 million from the World Bank for the Ghana Productive Safety Net Programme (GPSNP) phase two.

He indicated that the second phase of the programme which is part of the government's effort to "create jobs boost agricultural production, industrial growth and to strengthen safety net system to address the needs of the poor and vulnerable in the society" is expected to cover 100 districts across



country from 2022 to 2025.



The Deputy of MLGRD was speaking at a sensitisation programme for some selected MDCEs, district planning officers, coordinators, and financials officers in Koforidua last Friday (October 7) on the implementation of the GPSNP.



Phase 1 output

He expressed satisfaction with the output gained in the first phase output which is expected to end in December this year.



On the specific achievements in the GPSNP phase implemented in 80 Districts, he said "the project components under the Ministry have to date provided enterprise skills training to 21,107 beneficiaries in 331 communities; provided start-up grants cedi equivalent of US$215 per person 21,107 beneficiaries to establish and run their own small scale micro enterprises, provided mentoring and coaching support to beneficiaries to ensure sustenance of investments; linked 15,926 beneficiaries to Planting for Export and Rural Development; provided short-term employment for 34,555 beneficiaries through the provision of unskilled labour at LIPW subproject sites".



He added that as part of the success story, the government also "provided 64 feeder roads (251.6 km); 79 small earth dams; 209 plantations totalling 2,022 hectares; distributed 11.4 million cashews, oil palm and coconut seedlings in support of the Government’s Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) programme; paid a total amount of GH¢91.8 million directly as grants to beneficiaries under both the PI and LIPW components; trained 167 Contractor and DA Supervisors in the use of Labour intensive methods for construction, and disbursed US$30 million of project funds of US$32.0 million".