Government steps up talks to secure cheaper fuel for Ghanaians

Deputy Minister for Energy, Andrews Egyapa Mercer

The government has given the assurance that it has stepped up its talks with some oil-producing countries to secure cheaper petroleum products to cushion Ghanaians in the face of the rising cost of fuel in the country.

The Deputy Minister for Energy, Andrews Egyapa Mercer, made this announcement while reacting to calls that fuel prices will be increased next week in the next pricing window.



He said the government has stepped up the talks with the oil producers in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arabs Emirates.



The deputy minister who is also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Sekondi Constituency in the Western Region made this announcement while speaking on Accra-based Joy FM’s 6 a.m. news on Friday, November 11, 2022.

There are incessant price hikes in diesel and petrol.



Diesel is selling for more than GH¢23, while the price of petrol is hovering around GH¢18