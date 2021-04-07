Government taking steps to expand LEAP programme – John Kumah

Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Kumah

Government intends to further expand the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme to cover more extremely poor and vulnerable people in the country.

This to reduce poverty and improve the well-being of beneficiaries.



Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Kumah, disclosed this when he supported 500 widows in four communities within his constituency.



As part of the Easter celebrations, the Ejisu MP reached out to widows from Fumesua, Ejisu, Onwe and Kwaso.



John Kumah and his team presented several items including an undisclosed amount of cash to aid the widows enjoy Easter.

Speaking to the media, the legislator said government will continue to increase the beneficiaries on the LEAP programme.



“The LEAP programme is one of the key social interventiona instituted by government. Last year efforts were made to increase the number of beneficiaries. This year also in the budget, the number has been increased. In some few years a wider population will be covered but even with that we have to all support the vulnerable with our constituencies”



The widows expressed gratitude for the helping hand extended to them by their Member of Parliament.