Government to adopt debt exchange programme to address debt situation - Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori Atta Finance Minister121212 Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Thu, 24 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has noted that due to Ghana's unsustainable debt levels the country will adopt a debt exchange programme.

He made the announcement when he presented the 2023 budget on November 24, 2022.

He said: "Mr. Speaker, despite the heightened debt levels, Government remains committed to ensuring that debt is brought to sustainable levels over the medium to long term.

"To this end, we will implement a debt exchange programme to address the challenges identified in the portfolio in collaboration with all relevant stakeholders including the Ghanaian public, the investor community, and development partners," he said.

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, is in parliament to fulfill his constitutional mandate by presenting the government budget to the House.

The presentation is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

The minister is presenting the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to parliament in a year that has experienced perhaps, the worst forms of economic downturns in the fourth republic.

Ken Ofori-Atta has also come under a lot of backlash and pressure from both within and outside his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to either resign or be sacked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

