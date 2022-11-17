Government to establish a labour bank - Dr. Kingsley Agyemang reveals

Dr. Kingsley Agyemang is the Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat

The Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, has disclosed that his outfit, in collaboration with other state actors, including the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), will create a labour bank to address challenges of investors and also for export purposes.

According to him, this innovation will create a platform for the supply of the right human resource to meet the needs of Ghanaians who have undergone training outside the country through the scholarship secretariat.



“Work culture and language barriers associated with foreign business will be minimize with the availability of people trained from these countries to promote a healthy working environment for productivity."



“The experience and skills acquired by numerous Ghanaians on scholarship across the globe will be harnessed to the benefit of Ghana,” he said.



Dr. Kingsley Agyemang made this known during the 10th anniversary of the Ghana Morocco Old Students Association in Accra, under the theme, “Celebrating 10 Years of Promoting Regional Integration Through Students Youth Diplomacy.”



He further noted that the tremendous support Ghana receives from other countries to train Ghanaians offers the country an opportunity to coordinate its human capital for effective deployment.



He added that this will also help the country earn foreign exchange and transfer technology for local industries.

He stressed the importance of the cooperation between institutions of state to drive policies for the socioeconomic development of Ghana.



The labour bank is an institution where workers who are willing to work can get registered, allowing employers to get workers from the pool of data it has.



It is a key strategic resource to institutions for the identification and utilization of the right human resource, making significant impact towards corporate objectives.



It also offers the labour market well-trained personnel, appropriate and tailored to meet the demands of the industry to achieve effectiveness and efficiency.



