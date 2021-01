Govt issues guidelines for Securities Market Primary Dealers, Bond Market Specialists

Ken Ofori Atta, Finance Minister

The Government of Ghana has issued guidelines for Securities, Market Primary Dealers and Bond Market Specialists.

The purpose of these Guidelines, according to the Ministry of Finance, is to guide the purchase of Government securities in the domestic market to the provisions in the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921), hereinafter referred to as ‘the Act’, and the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019 (L.I. 2378) hereinafter referred to as ‘the Regulations’.



These guidelines shall apply to Primary Dealers and the newly formed Bond Market Specialists.

These guidelines are not intended to be all-encompassing and it shall be used with reference to other Directives issued by the Ministry of Finance, hereinafter referred to as ‘MOF’ and the Bank of Ghana hereinafter referred to as ‘BOG’.